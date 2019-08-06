Manslaughter trial to begin for Henrietta man







HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — More than three years after a father of two was shot and killed in Henrietta, and one suspect cleared of his death, a trial may soon be underway for a man charged with manslaughter.

Jury selection began Tuesday in Henrietta for Donny Davis, 24, who was charged last September in the shooting death of Gregory Allen Gray Jr., 30.

Authorities say Gray was shot in the chest and was found in a house on South Archer in Henrietta in May of 2016.

About five months later, the girl he had been dating, Macey Alexander Choate, was charged with his murder.

Clay County Sheriff’s investigators say she told them she found Gray unresponsive in the house they shared and she took him to the hospital in her car.

They say she gave medical personnel conflicting stories on what happened, but a grand jury declined to indict her, and charges were dismissed, despite gunpowder residue being found on her hands according to investigators.

Davis has been jailed on $250,000 bond since his arrest.