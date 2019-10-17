Many camp out in Dallas for “Keep America Great” rally

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — Down in Dallas, many are camping out ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit today.

The president will first visit a new Louis Vuitton workshop in Keene, followed by the campaign rally in Dallas.

Supporters wearing their 2020 campaign attire huddled together in camp chairs, tents, and hung up banners Wednesday.

The “Keep America Great” rally is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the American Airlines Center which holds up to 20,000 people.

This marks the sixth time the president visits Texas, this year alone.

Another presidential candidate, Beto O’Rourke is holding a counter-rally here in his home state.