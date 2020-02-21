Mardi Gras Nocona Style begins 10th-anniversary celebration

NOCONA (KFDX/KJTL) — The feeling of party in Mardi Gras is alive in Texoma as the 10th annual Mardi Gras Nocona Style is underway.

Officials expect this year to be the biggest in attendance.

Once a year in Nocona, the population doubles to let the good times roll in celebration of Mardi Gras.

“The town of three thousand will usually get to 65 to 75 hundred so we double plus some but mostly on Saturday,” Nocona Boots sales representative Mitzi Fenoglio said.

With all that traffic the city is looking forward to the economic boost

“Over 50 vendors have contacted us which is a good thing because we are trying to increase retail sales in Nocona,” Chamber of Commerce president Michelle Fenogliotoerck said. “We don’t have a lot of business with retail but the fact that we have 50 vendors coming in that helps us for the weekend.”

The big event attracts visitors from all over including European countries.

“We are from Germany, and we flew over to Dallas-Fort Worth, and we came over to the boot store,” German visitor Sylvia Bate said. “It’s a nice little town—we really do like it. I have a couple of friends, and I been showing them the town because it’s a pretty little western kind of city.”

With a new Chamber of Commerce president about to take over, he said in the future they plan to expand and make the event even better for the people who attend.

“We always strive to make the festival better, so after the festival is over, we will meet with the Mardi Fras committee, and we say what worked, what didn’t work and how can we make it better for the next year,” chamber member Tony Dirker said.

With festivities underway, visitors can expect a good time with an even better time next year.