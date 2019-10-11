Mark Lukert elected to a three-year term, representing TASB Region 9

If you live within the Wichita Falls Independent School District your taxes will be going down.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) has elected Mark Lukert of Wichita Falls ISD to a three-year term on the TASB Board of Directors, representing TASB Region 9.

Lukert, who joined the Wichita Falls ISD Board in 2018, has been an educator for more than 40 years. He spent 21 years as an elementary school principal.

Currently, he is a national trainer, speaker and leadership coach for the John Maxwell Team. He also presents keynote addresses for various organizations and conducts team-building workshops across the state and nation.

During his education tenure, Lukert served on the executive board and as president of the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association. He also was president for the Texas Association for the Improvement of Reading and the Texas representative for the National Association of Elementary School Principals. Lukert is a PTA Life Member.

TASB is a nonprofit association established in 1949 to serve the public school board. School board members are the largest group of publicly elected officials in the state. The districts they represent serve more than 5.4 million public school students.