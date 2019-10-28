Markets Right Now: S&P 500 index closes at an all-time high

Breaking News
NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

The S&P 500 is closing at an all-time high for the first time since July, and the Nasdaq is also near a record.

The gains Monday came at the beginning of a busy week of earnings, economic data and expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Technology, health care and communications stocks powered the advance, outweighing losses in real estate, utilities and household goods makers.

Tiffany soared 31.6% after the French luxury company LVMH offered to buy the iconic jeweler for $14.5 billion.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.6%, to 3,039.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 132 points, or 0.5%, to 27,090. The Nasdaq rose 82 points, or 1%, to 8,325.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.84%.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 on track for a record high at the beginning of a busy week of corporate earnings and economic reports.

Microsoft rose 2.4% Monday after the company won a $10 billion cloud computing contract from the Pentagon.

Tiffany soared 32% after the French luxury company LVMH offered to buy the iconic jeweler for $14.5 billion.

The gains came at the beginning of an unusually busy week for company earnings, economic reports and central bank meetings.

The S&P 500 rose 16 points, or 0.5%, to 3,038.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 101 points, or 0.4%, to 27,060. The Nasdaq rose 74 points, or 0.9%, to 8,317.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.85%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, putting the benchmark S&P 500 index on track for a record high.

Tiffany soared 28% in the early going Monday after the French luxury company LVMH, which owns Fendi and Christian Dior, offered to buy the company for $14.5 billion.

The gains came at the beginning of an unusually busy week for company earnings, economic reports and central bank meetings. The Federal Reserve makes its latest announcement on interest rate policy on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 rose 17 points, or 0.6%, to 3,039.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 161 points, or 0.6%, to 27,122. The Nasdaq rose 58 points, or 0.7%, to 8,302.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.85%.

