Live Now:
Ryan Newman leaves hospital with daughters 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck

Married off duty police officers fight crime on date night

News
Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ken. (WAVE/NBC News) — Police in Louisville have released video of the moments after an armed man entered a Raising Cane’s and allegedly demanded cash from the register, only to be confronted by two off-duty officers.

The officers, a married couple, were out for date night at the time.

“That’s where that repetitiveness and that training kicks in,” said Officer Nicole McKeown of the Elizabethtown Police Department.

In the video, you can see the officers chase the would-be robber out of the restaurant.

They eventually caught up with him and held him until Louisville Metro Police officers arrived.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2SE4XkG

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News