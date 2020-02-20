Marshall man accused of murdering sister’s boyfriend in overnight shooting

by: Patrick Cunningham

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) — A Marshall man is behind bars on one count of murder after a shooting later Wednesday night in Marshall.

According to local police, officers received a 911 call at 10:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of Evans Street from a woman claiming her brother had just shot her boyfriend.

Paramedics arrived and found the victim, 31-year-old Anniel Dixon, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police arrested suspect 34-year-old Earnes Miles Jr at the scene without incident.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. They did not say if there was a motive for the shooting.

