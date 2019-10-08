Masked men kill Texas clerk

HOUSTON (NBC News) — Police in Houston, Texas are searching for three masked men who shot and killed a gas station clerk early Monday.

Police said three men ran into the Valero store with guns drawn and fired shots before fleeing the scene in a dark-colored sedan that appeared to be missing a front passenger’s side hubcap.

Investigators said the victim, who was identified by a family member as 29-year-old Oday Qadous, had moved to the United States to support his family.

Qadous’ friends gathered near the gas station Monday to share their pain and disbelief.

“There should be no reason for killing anyone like that in a cold blood,” said Mohammad Issa. “He decided to come to America to followed his American dreams to work hard and build his future and support his family and look what happened.”

