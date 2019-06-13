Masonic fun run and dinner

The Wichita Falls Masonic Lodge is hosting a fun run benefit for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Registration is at the lodge from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

It’s $25 for single riders or $30 dollars for couples.

The first bike will pull out at nine.

The fun run ends at Stick’s Place with a smoked rib dinner including potato salad, red beans and coleslaw.

Meal tickets are only $10 and everyone is invited to this meal, as well.

If you can’t make it out hospice is always accepting donations and even has a wish-list of items the organization is always in need of.