Masonic fun run and dinner

News
Posted: / Updated:

The Wichita Falls Masonic Lodge is hosting a fun run benefit for Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Registration is at the lodge from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15.

It’s $25 for single riders or $30 dollars for couples.

The first bike will pull out at nine.

The fun run ends at Stick’s Place with a smoked rib dinner including potato salad, red beans and coleslaw.

Meal tickets are only $10 and everyone is invited to this meal, as well.

If you can’t make it out hospice is always accepting donations and even has a wish-list of items the organization is always in need of.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Word Twister
First 103 Degree Day Contest
Auto Racing Challenge
Nurses Among Us
Talking Texoma
Buy Local Texoma
Tuesday's Child

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News