LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are reporting a suspect in the UNLV campus shooting Wednesday is dead and police are evacuating one building at a time.

Metropolitan police responded to reports of an active shooter at the UNLV campus before noon and said “There appears to be multiple victims at this time.” Maryland Parkway is closed to traffic near UNLV and drivers are urged to stay away from the area.

Law enforcement responds to active shooter at UNLV campus on Dec. 6, 2023. (KLAS)

UNLV Police sent out a social post about the shots fired in the BEH (Beam Hall) building. They told students and faculty to evacuate to a safe area. RUN-HIDE-FIGHT is what campus police posted and sent to students.

Scared students hid in classrooms. A student identified as Matthew said he barricaded in his classroom and pushed six tables against the door. He said everyone was panicked.

“It’s very scary when you go to a college campus as open as this one,” he said. “People are scared now because every time you step on a college campus, there are shootings every single year now. I wasn’t even close to it and I’m still scared out of my mind right now.”

Another UNLV student spoke with 8 News Now by phone..

Officers from every police agency responded to the active shooting call.

Beam Hall is the home of the Lee Business School and is near the Student Union building.

CSN announced it will close all of its campuses effective immediately following the shooting at UNLV.

