1  of  2
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases confirmed, one new recovery in Wichita Co. Two new COVID-19 cases in Comanche Co., total up to 51
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Matthew McConaughey releases PSA on making your own mask

News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Longview native and Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey released a PSA on Monday about making a stay-at-home mask saying “we’ve got more livin’ to do.”

Editor’s Note: This video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.

View this post on Instagram

we’ve got more livin to do #BobbyBandito

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on

The process includes taking your favorite bandana, folding inside a coffee filter, and stringing two rubber bands through either side of the bandana.

Fold the ends through the opposite sides of the rubber bands and stretch it behind your ears.

McConaughey said that you should “Stay at home but if you gotta go, strap it on like so.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News