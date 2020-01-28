Mauled To Death: Indiana infant killed by family pet

INDIANA (WTHR) — A 26-day-old baby died Saturday after a dog attack in a Lafayette, Indiana home.

Police got the call just after 11:30 a.m. after the victim’s brother called 911 to report the attack.

Police said the family’s pit bull mix and beagle mix dogs had been fighting and the brother separated the dogs.

“The two dogs were engaged in some sort of a fight in the bedroom where the infant was staying. The brother was actually able to separate the beagle away from the pitbull, take it out of the room and when he returned, he found that the pitbull had attacked the infant,” Lafayette Police Lt. Matt Gard said. “The infant did suffer some catastrophic injuries.”

The first officer to arrive at the home found the pit-mix dog standing over the severely injured infant.

“He could see that the baby had some pretty severe injuries and he believed the infant needed immediate lifesaving aid,” Gard said. “Unfortunately, in order to render aid to the infant, the officer did fire his handgun one time, striking the dog, killing it.”

