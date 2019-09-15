Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It was off to the races for many Texomans Saturday night.

Texoma Speedway hosted “Mayhem at Texoma” for people of all ages to participate in and watch.

Kart racing at the speedway featured point classes 206 Cadet, 206 Junior Outlaw, and 206 Outlaw as well as additional classes.

Some racers are as young as 5-years-old.

The Texoma Speedway is an outlaw kart track and officials said if you haven’t witnessed it yet, it’s a sight to see.

“If you get the time, if you wanna just do something on a Saturday night that’s cheap, cheap, cheap, come on out here and just support the local track, the kids are wonderful, the people you’ll meet out here are just tremendous,” Mayhem at Texoma announcer Terry Bussey said.

Next Saturday Texoma Speedway is hosting a racing and concert night.

