Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—It was off to the races for many Texomans Saturday night.

Texoma Speedway hosted “Mayhem at Texoma” for people of all ages to participate in and watch.

Kart racing at the speedway featured point classes 206 Cadet, 206 Junior Outlaw, and 206 Outlaw as well as additional classes.

Some racers are as young as 5-years-old.

The Texoma Speedway is an outlaw kart track and officials said if you haven’t witnessed it yet, it’s a sight to see.

“If you get the time, if you wanna just do something on a Saturday night that’s cheap, cheap, cheap, come on out here and just support the local track, the kids are wonderful, the people you’ll meet out here are just tremendous,” Mayhem at Texoma announcer Terry Bussey said.

Next Saturday Texoma Speedway is hosting a racing and concert night.

Click here for details.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayhem at Texoma brings spectators, racers of all ages to Texoma Speedway"

Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Familiar faces celebrated 35th annual Boomtown Parade kicks-off"

"Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled ""Give Bock" block party celebrates brewing company, food bank partnership"

Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red River Harley-Davidson hosts annual demo ride"

Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourists, locals ride into downtown WF for annual Stroll'n Roll"

Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls Brewing Co. 'gives bock' to the community"

Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman behind bars after allegedly hitting pedestrian, several vehicles with car"

Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail

Thumbnail for the video titled "Altus PD: OSBI officials investigate death of man who collapsed in Jackson Co. jail"

United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon"

Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident"

Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl"

WF murder suspect in court Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF murder suspect in court Friday"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News