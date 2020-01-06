McCarthy’s contract, more coaching changes in Dallas

FRISCO (KFDX/KJTL) — After a week of what seemed like limbo, moves are coming fast and furious for America’s Team.

The Dallas Cowboys have hired their ninth head coach in franchise history, former Green Bay Packers’ head coach Mike McCarthy.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, a source is reporting that McCarthy’s contract will be for five years.

Mike McCarthy’s contract with the Dallas Cowboys will be for five years, according to a source. Jason Garrett’s last deal was for five years, $30 million. McCarthy was making more than that per year on his final contract with the Green Bay Packers. https://t.co/4bLvXU82nU — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 6, 2020

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport also reported where McCarthy stands on the current Cowboys coaching staff, noting that he likes current offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Two notes on new #Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy:

1. He signed a 5-year deal with Dallas, source said.

2. McCarthy likes OC Kellen Moore, I’m told. Nothing more firm than that, but it does seem like McCarthy is more than open to keeping him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 6, 2020

Another move making headlines regarding the Cowboys involves former New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Mike Nolan. He will serve as the team’s new defensive coordinator after the contracts of both Rod Marianelli and Kris Richard are set to expire.

McCarthy and Nolan have worked together before. In 2005, Nolan was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and McCarthy was his offensive coordinator.

After leaving Cowboys fans wondering what was going to happen with the head coaching position, reports started surfacing that Jason Garrett would no longer be the head coach, though those reports were not made official by the Dallas Cowboys.

Additional reports that the Cowboys were interviewing candidates began to surface. Among those named as potential men to replace Jason Garrett were former Bengal’s head coach Marvin Lewis and former Packers head coach Mike McCarthy.

Finally, on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys released a statement thanking Jason Garrett for his time in Dallas and noting that he’d always be a part of the Cowboys family.

Then, Monday morning, it was reported that the Cowboys “had their guy”, and shortly after, that guy was revealed to be Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy brings a winning resume to Arlington, with an overall head coaching record of 135-85-2 before being fired in his 13th season.

But the biggest difference between McCarthy and former head coach Jason Garrett is playoff success.

In his 13 seasons as Green Bay’s head coach, McCarthy led the Packers to playoff appearances nine times, eight straight from 2009-2016, including six NFC North championships and a Super Bowl win during the 2010 season.

In ten seasons as head coach, Jason Garrett’s Cowboys only made it to the post-season three times and came away with only two wins, both at home in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

McCarthy should feel at home inside of AT&T Stadium. It was in that very stadium that the Packers were victorious over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl 45.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as more information about McCarthy’s contract and the state of the rest of the Cowboy’s coaching staff becomes available.