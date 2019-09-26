McDonald’s introduces Beyond Meat P.L.T to their menu

The P.L.T., made by McDonald’s with Beyond Meat, will be available for a limited time in select restaurants in Canada, beginning Sept. 30. McDonald’s Corporation

NBC News — McDonald’s will test a new “plant, lettuce and tomato” sandwich using Beyond Meat’s patties in 28 restaurants next week, following major rivals in betting on the growing popularity of plant-based alternative meat.

Shares of Beyond Meat, which have roughly tripled in value since the company launched on the stock market in May, rose about 10% before the bell, while those of McDonald’s were flat.

The world’s largest burger chain joins Tim Hortons, KFC and Dunkin’ Brands in moving ahead with versions of a plant-based addition to their menus using Beyond Meat’s patties.

McDonald’s already sells plant-based burgers in Germany and Israel in partnership with Nestle, which is also on track to launch its Awesome Burger at retailers and restaurants in the United States.

Read the full story from NBC News here.

