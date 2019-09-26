McDonald’s introduces Beyond Meat P.L.T to their menu

The P.L.T., made by McDonald’s with Beyond Meat, will be available for a limited time in select restaurants in Canada, beginning Sept. 30. McDonald’s Corporation

NBC News — McDonald’s will test a new “plant, lettuce and tomato” sandwich using Beyond Meat’s patties in 28 restaurants next week, following major rivals in betting on the growing popularity of plant-based alternative meat.

Shares of Beyond Meat, which have roughly tripled in value since the company launched on the stock market in May, rose about 10% before the bell, while those of McDonald’s were flat.

The world’s largest burger chain joins Tim Hortons, KFC and Dunkin’ Brands in moving ahead with versions of a plant-based addition to their menus using Beyond Meat’s patties.

McDonald’s already sells plant-based burgers in Germany and Israel in partnership with Nestle, which is also on track to launch its Awesome Burger at retailers and restaurants in the United States.

