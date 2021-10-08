McDonald’s is thanking teachers and school staff by giving away free breakfast

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — McDonald’s will be making mornings a little bit brighter for teachers in Texoma and across the nation next week by giving away free breakfast from October 11-15.

The popular fast-food chain announced Friday morning, October 8, in a press release that they will be giving away a free “Thank You Meal” to all educators, administrators, and school staff who present a valid work ID.

Image from McDonald’s press release

“With educators going above and beyond, we’re excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald’s can,” Joe Erlinger, president of McDonald’s USA, said.

As mentioned in the press release, McDonald’s is inviting everyone to help make educators feel special by sharing how they inspire you by using the hashtag #ThankYouMeal on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok from now through October 15.

