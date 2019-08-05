McKinney BBQ truck looking to expand into a brick-and-mortar

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Some might say Texans take their bbq pretty serious here in the south. One couple is going above and beyond when it comes to down south cooking here in Texoma and now they are looking to expand but they need your help.

Meet James and Chaenette McKinney, owners of the McKinney BBQ Truck.

The McKinneys serve up smoked brisket, pulled pork, and ribs among several other dishes and, Co-Owner, Chaenette McKinney said she attributes the community support to their success.

“For us to still be in business successfully after four years, it really has been great, word of mouth has really been our friend and the community support has been great that’s how we’re able to open up a brick and mortar,” McKinney said.

After four years in business, the McKinneys are getting ready to move into their own building on Old Burk Road, but they need help before they do so.

“The major challenge we’re facing right now is getting a commercial smoker, that is going to be the most expensive piece of equipment we need,” McKinney said.

But the McKinneys are hopeful that the community will come together and extend a helping hand to those who serve up love with a smile each and every day.

Click here if you would like to donate to McKinney BBQ.