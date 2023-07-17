WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There is still time to register for Meals on Wheels Kid’s Community Champions Day 2023.

Children of all ages are encouraged to sign up for the volunteering event on Aug. 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Join the local nonprofit in providing food to the community with a light welcome breakfast and complimentary Kona Ice.

Participants will have the opportunity to deliver fresh meals to senior, disabled or homebound community members, and they must be accompanied by an adult 18 years or older.

The registration deadline for this event is July 24, 2023. Applications can be found on the Meals on Wheels Facebook page or website.