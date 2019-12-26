Meals on Wheels weekend program urgently needs volunteers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — The Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program, which serves hundreds of people in Texoma who are unable to leave their homes, urgently needs more volunteers for their weekend program.

Fifty volunteers are needed each day to deliver an average of 850 meals across 57 routes in Wichita falls. About 700—800 meals are prepared each week for weekend deliveries; however, they only have 10 volunteers to deliver them. To help feed their clients organizers are reaching out to the public for help.

“Unlike the weekday meals, it is 100% funded by our community, so we are always looking for donations for that because it is a very important program,” Marketing Director Pam Hughes said. “Right now, 51% of our clients tell us if they didn’t have that program, they would go hungry on Saturdays and Sundays.”

If anyone is interested in becoming a weekend volunteer, folks have to be 18-years-old or older and able to make 15-20 stops all in the same neighborhood. People must also pass a criminal background check and a have a valid driver’s license.