Medical Mystery: Illinois teen’s memory resets every 2 hours

ILLINOIS (CNN) — An Illinois teen says she still can’t remember anything after a head injury months ago, but doctors don’t see anything wrong.

In just a few hours, Riley Horner won’t remember this moment.

United Highschool student Riley Horner says, “I’m very confused and I like to try to think back and I can’t.”

Every two hours, her memory resets. And each morning, she wakes up scared and confused.

Horner says, “I have a calendar on my door and I look and it’s September, and I’m like, woah.'”

Riley’s mother Sarah Horner says, “When she wakes up every morning, she thinks it’s June 11th.”

That’s the day Riley was accidentally kicked in the head.

And after dozens of seizures and countless hospital visits, the horner’s still don’t know why Riley can’t remember anything.

Sarah says, “They tell us- like there’s nothing medically wrong. They can’t see anything medically. You can’t see a concussion on an MRI or CT scan. My brother passed away last week and she probably has no idea. And we tell her everyday but she has no idea about it.”

Even the simpler things are wiped out.

At school, Riley can’t even remember where her locker is.

Riley says, “I know it’s hard for them as much as its hard for me. And people just don’t understand. It’s like a movie. Like I will have no recollection of this come supper time. My mom will say, ‘oh you were on the news’ — ‘what?'”

Its changed everything for this former athlete and scholar.

Everything’s more complicated when you just can’t remember.

Sarah says, “And they told us that she might just be like this forever and I am not okay with that.” For a girl who should be in the most memorable time of her life.

Riley says, “I’m not making memories and I’m just like really scared.”

