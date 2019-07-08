Medicine Park celebrates 111th birthday, Rockin’ The Park

MEDICINE PARK, OK (KFDX, KJTL)- Medicine Park is celebrating its 111th birthday this weekend. The town was founded in July 1908.

The community celebrated with its annual ‘Rockin The Park’ event free to the public.

Though it’s a town of only about 400, the event brings thousands in.

If you’ve ever been to Medicine Park, one of the first things you’ll notice is the cobblestone infrastructure.

“It was the first planned tourist resort in Oklahoma and also all the structures are made out of these little round rocks that come up out of the ground here just naturally and that makes up the architecture,” event promoter Dwight Cope said.

Bands, swimming in Bath Lake, and food vendors are just a few of the attractions for attendees during the event.

“Somebody had mentioned why do you wanna call this a tourist town, there’s no reason to come here, and we kinda got mad about it at first and then thought yeah well you got a point there so we started putting some things together,” Cope said.

With Medicine Park population under a thousand, a lot of attendees are from out of town.

“We like to share our town, you know, we like people to come out and especially festivals and events like this you know where we can all get together to have a good time,” Cope said. “I’ve met people from pretty much all over the country at these.”

With it being hot outside, the volunteer fire department is pitching in by handing out watermelon slices.

“We wanna make sure both the Medicine Park residents and our visitors to Medicine Park are taken care of, and we give them our best,” volunteer firefighter Andy Anderson said.

While they want to make sure attendees are taken care of during this event, donations are helping them take care of the community in the future too.

“People love to donate to the fire department so we can buy some medical supplies, things we don’t get reimbursed for and use once,” Anderson said.

111 years of the original Oklahoma tourist town and tourism is still booming.

After dark, volunteer firefighters put on a firework show for all who went to ‘Rockin The Park’ Sunday.

For more information on the history of Medicine Park, click here.