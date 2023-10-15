COMMANCHE COUNTY,OK (KFDX/KJTL) — Park Tavern in Medicine Park is hosting its annual Halloween Bash.

For the entire month of October Medicine Park will have numerous events and specials along with the cooperation of the town’s businesses will take place to keep residents in a spooky mood.

The community-wide event will take place on October 28, 2023, and will have prizes, a costume contest, and karaoke. Amanda Howle Music who is a local artist in Oklahoma will also be part of these events.

There will also be special decor and a spooktacular map of all the participating tricks and treats. Expect to see costume contests carving contests, kids events, for more information click here.