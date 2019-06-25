Meet Ashley! She is with Miss Fannie’s Friends

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Ashley is a laid back petite 6-year-old cat. She is staying with Miss Fannie’s Friends while she waits for her purrfect furever home. 

Ashley received her name after she was found behind Ashley Furniture Store as a kitten.

Miss Fannie’s Friends is an all-volunteer 501c3 non-profit adoption service and rescue who also have an ongoing T/N/R program for our community cat colonies in Wichita Falls since 2008.

Volunteers are always needed to help with the feeding routes, trapping and fund raising.

Please email missfanniesfriends@gmail.com if you are interested in volunteering.

Adoptable cats and kittens are listed here.

