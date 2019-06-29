Megan Rapinoe accepts Ocasio-Cortez invite to House of Representatives after clash with Trump

U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain Megan Rapinoe likely won’t be visiting the White House anytime soon but that doesn’t mean she won’t be in Washington.

On Friday evening, after Rapinoe scored two goals and led her team to victory over France in the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted an invitation for the soccer star to visit the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It may not be the White House, but we’d be happy to welcome @mPinoe & the entire #USWMNT for a tour of the House of Representatives anytime they’d like,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Two hours later, Rapinoe replied to the tweet, accepting the invitation.

“Consider it done @AOC,” Rapinoe wrote.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., also tweeted an invite to the U.S. women’s national soccer team, following Ocasio-Cortez’s lead.

“@AOC no doubt the food & the company would be much better. I’ll bring the red velvet cake. @mPinoe your squad in?” Pressley wrote.

The invitation comes days after Rapinoe, 33, from Redding, California, clashed with President Donald Trump, saying she wouldn’t accept an invitation to the White House following her team’s stellar run in the Women’s World Cup.

In a video clip shared Tuesday on social media Rapinoe was asked if she would go to the White House if invited. She replied, “I’m not going to the f—ing White House.”

She added that Trump doesn’t invite teams he knows will decline or “like he did when the Warriors turned him down, he’ll claim they hadn’t been invited in the first place.”

Trump later responded in a series of tweets, saying he would invite the women’s team win or lose, but adding a rebuke for Rapinoe.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!” Trump wrote.

Trump also tweeted that Rapinoe should “never disrespect” the White House.

“We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” Trump added. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”