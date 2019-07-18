Memorial service set for murdered Olney teacher

Authorities are still investigating the tragic murder of Olney high school teacher Manuela Allen.

OLNEY (KFDX/KJTL)—Family members said a memorial service has been set for the Olney teacher murdered early July.

Young County Sheriff Travis Babcock said officials found the body of Manuela Allen on Sunday, July 7.

Officials did not release exactly where Allen’s body was discovered, but Texas Rangers began a homicide investigation to assist Olney Police and the Young County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators also worked a crime scene at Allen’s house.

Residents said Young County Law Enforcement were out at the 600 Block of Main Street with three houses blocked off with crime scene tape.

The service will be at Olney High School auditorium on Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m.

Allen’s daughter said friends, family, former students and anyone that knew her mother are welcome to the service.

Julius Mullins, 18, has been charged in connection with the murder of the mother of four and is being held in the Young County jail on a $500,000 bond.

In the affidavit provided to KFDX by the Archer County News, Texas Rangers said Allen was stabbed multiple times and was asphyxiated causing fractures to the neck.

Mullins was interviewed by authorities Monday where officials said he admitted to being in Allen’s car a month ago.

The same car investigators said was used to take the body to Lake Cooper.