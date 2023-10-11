WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls is spreading the faith of God amongst young athletes with the help of (FCA) Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“Fields of Faith” is a student-led and student-driven event where young people gather to stand together against the pressures and temptations of the world and commit to reading the Bible. The big outdoor event at Memorial Stadium is going a long way to help FCA accomplish that goal here in Wichita Falls.

Former Texas Tech quarterback Cody Hodges spoke to the young athletes about life after athletics. Hodges emphasized how faith helped him through life and said, ” A faith-filled life is a beneficiary after athletics to continue to guide you.”