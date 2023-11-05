WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Veteran’s Day celebrations kicked off across Texoma on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

At the Knights of Columbus Council, the Mexican American Veterans Association hosted a banquet to honor local veterans. The banquet allowed for not only Hispanic veterans but all veterans to attend and celebrate their years of service.

The group presented a ceremonial table, which is an empty table that represents the fallen brothers of service who fellow veterans will never forget. Tommie Kendrick, the Sergeant of Arms, is always honored to be able to conduct this presentation.

“Well, to me, that’s a great honor. It means that they have enough courage in me to say that I was a part of the United States military, and I get the chance to honor my fellow fallen brothers and sisters,” Kendrick said.

Dylan Jimenez served as the emcee for the group Saturday night. The group ended the celebration with a dance.