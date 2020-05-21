Midland City Council will host townhall in addressing arrest video

MIDLAND, Texas (Big 2/ Fox 24) — Midland City Council says as soon as next week they will host a public discussion about their feelings about the Tye Anders’ arrest video.

“At this particular junction with lines being drawn and tensions escalating all over the place, what we need to do is make sure we are listening to each other.” Patrick Payton, Midland Mayor

Both Patrick Payton and John Norman addressed the video Wednesday. Both expressed concerns of the current times being extra stressful, perpetuating polarization and deepening divide.

“We have to do the right thing and everyone has to be accountable for their actions on all sides.” John Norman, District 2 Representative

Payton also said Midland will not be releasing their footage at this time, even though Ander’s lawyer requested they do.

“All we’re going to do is harden lines that have already been drawn on certain opinions and we don’t want to do that there is no reason for us to stroke that that’s going to be a legal matter for later on. We 100% support our police force and 100% support our citizens so the bigger things is not for me to go in with things I want to talk about instead of me listening.” Patrick Payton, Midland Mayor

Tye Anders was arrested May 16th and charged with felony evasion, according to the arrest affidavit. His lawyer says he was not evading arrest, and is the victim of profiling and police following him.

The time and location of the townhall is to be determined, but Payton did say it would be next week.