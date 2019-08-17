Midway ISD officials host open house to show off renovations

HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Before school starts next week, Midway ISD parents and students got a first look at all of the upgrades thanks to a $6.3 million bond that passed in 2016.

Parent of a freshman and junior at Midway ISD students Tiffany Leach is enthusiastic about the new upgrades after at one point fearing the worst.

“When we had bond planning meetings people from the community attended those so it wasn’t just people that had kids in school,” Leach said. “It was community members, retired teachers, they were all very invested in this school and wanted to see it stay. We were afraid that without that bond we might not be able to hang on.”

Superintendent Randel Beaver said he feels like after the renovations Midway ISD is like a whole new school.

“We started off the first by replacing the bus fleet, all new buses and then probably the next thing that we did was implement new technology in all of the classrooms have the first-class technology with the touch screens and new computers,” Beaver said. “Then from there, we started getting into renovations in buildings.”

Parents like Leach have something more to be proud of.

“I want my kids to be competitive in whatever they choose for life,” Leach said. “I want them to be able to get into the college of their choice and be able to compete in their field and do whatever they need to do.”

Come the first day of school on Monday, students will have new tools to help them do exactly that.

With this bond, the owner of a $100,000 home saw an increase of $10-$14 per month but those who are disabled and senior homeowners their school taxes were not affected. The school tax base drew much of its local money from existing wind farms, which paid for about 80% of the bond.