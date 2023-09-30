WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Midwestern State University’s cycling team has a hidden gem.

Jacelyn Reno has become a valuable gem at Midwestern State University (MSU). Reno is a six-time USA Gold Cup Champion in BMX and a sophomore at MSU. She began cycling at the tender age of four. Reno, a previous resident of Bowie, Texas, chose Wichita Falls, Texas, and MSU as the perfect place to live, set, and reach her goals.

Reno is no stranger to competition. She previously qualified for the USA Worlds championship team last spring in Scotland. She also qualified for the 2021 Red Bull pump track world’s qualifier in Portugal. Reno reflected on her past competitions when she said, “Coming back from Europe, I know exactly what I need to execute for the next season with my training, my goals, and skills. I knew what I needed to work on.”

Reno began her cycling career with MSU during her freshman year when she started mountain biking. Now, she mountain bikes with her team. She mentioned, “I like training with my teammates – they are great teammates – and I love mountain bikes.”

Collegiate cycling provides opportunities for team-oriented bicycle racing for student cyclists. Students also have the opportunity to cycle via a college scholarship at some universities. Midwestern State is part of “USA Cycling” which features a policy that supports student-athletes and the assurance that they have access to low-cost sports.