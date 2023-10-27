WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kappa Sigma Chapter at Midwestern State University will host their 36th Box-A-Thon.

Kappa Sigma is the largest college social fraternity in the world, with more than 200,000 living members, including over 17,000 undergraduates and more than 300 chapters and colonies located throughout the United States and Canada. Kappa Sigma focuses on the Four Pillars of Fellowship, Leadership, Scholarship, and Service.

Box-A-Thon is an event meant to bring awareness, support, and donations to people without homes in the local area.

This year’s Box-A-Thon will be on the corner of Taft and Hampstead behind the Midwestern State sign. The event will start at 5 p.m. on November 3 and end at 9 p.m. on November 8.