WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University will host the Nakamatsu Trio during the opening of its Music Series at Atkin Auditorium for its 13th season.

The Nakamatsu Trio consists of three prolific musicians, including Pianist Jon Nakamatsu, two-time Grammy-nominee Jennifer Frautschi and cellist Bion Tsang.

Curtis on Tour, a septet of winds and strings from Curtis Institute of Music, will be the next guests of the Music Series. The Curtis Institute offers merit-based, full-tuition scholarships to musically gifted students.

The Music Series at Atkin concert is sponsored by the Perkins-Prothro Foundation and Mrs. Dale Prothro with the Lamar D. Fain College of Fine Arts at MSU. The series debuted in the spring of 2012 and has since hosted many notable classical musicians.

The Nakamatsu Trio will open the concert series on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in the Akin Auditorium at MSU in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Ticket prices will range from $20-40 and can be purchased by contacting the MSU Music Department at 940-397-4267 or by visiting msufineartstickets.com.