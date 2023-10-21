Midwestern State University will kick off homecoming week on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

MSU was founded in 1922 as a local junior college. It is now a full, accredited University and has been a member of the Texas Tech University System since 2021. The university serves a wide and varied public. Director of Alumni Relations, Leslee Ponder, works to unite Alumni with the current students on campus to create a bigger bond and unification of pride.

“We’ve got lots of activities planned for the students as well as for our alumni and obviously the point of homecoming is to keep our current students involved. We want them to have a great experience,” Ponder said. “Our first event for alumni is a 50-year reunion. It gives our former students the chance to come back, visit classrooms, and see old classmates so it’s a lot of fun.”

The most exciting campus event planned for the upcoming week is the “Homecoming Bonfire” which has been around since the 60’s. The bonfire starts with a torchlight parade where students carry torches to the actual fire. The bonfire represents the official pep rally before the game and is collaborated with the Office of Student Involvement to create a great show. Instead of Thursday, the bonfire will take place on a Friday this year at 10:00 p.m.

The theme “Spirit Always Bold,” honors the rich history of MSU while celebrating what the University calls its “vibrant” presence and envisions the future of Midwestern State University.