WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Atmos Energy recently donated $5,000 to the Midwestern State University Foundation for student scholarships.

As a part of the Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities Initiative, Atmos Energy partners with Midwestern State University and looks to continue working with the school in future endeavors. Atmos Energy wants to assist children and those in the education system while helping in the energy field.

Atmos Energy likes to contribute significant time and financial support to the communities they work with. Over the last five years, we have donated nearly $24 million to communities to support education, health, and community welfare.