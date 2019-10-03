Midwestern State University Student Nurses Association to participate in flu shot clinic

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Midwestern State University’s chapter of Student Nurses Association is assisting the Tillman County Health Department and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), by participating in a state exercise, while offering a flu clinic to the public.

The flu clinic will take place on October 8, at Tillman County Health Department, located at 1500 N Main Street Frederick, Ok 73542.

The exercise is designed for county health departments throughout Oklahoma and the regional medical response system to test their ability to respond and provide mass immunizations in the event of a public health emergency such as an infectious disease outbreak.

To test this capability, the Tillman County Health Department will rely on participation from the public.

Flu shots will be offered at no out-of-pocket cost for those who participate. “This is a great opportunity for us to practice our skills while offering a service to the public and learning more about public health” said MSU SNA officer, Lindsey Parmeter. “Flu season is here and we encourage everyone over the age of 6 months to receive a flu shot.”

Flu shots will be provided while supplies last from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Individuals who have health insurance are asked to bring their cards, as their insurance company will be billed for vaccine and an administration fee. No one will be turned away based on insurance status.

Each year in the United States, flu causes millions of illnesses, hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths.

The flu vaccine is the best defense against getting the flu. Flu season usually starts in September or October and runs through April or May.

Vaccination is especially important for people at high risk for serious illness from the flu including pregnant women, children younger than 5 years of age and people with asthma, diabetes, chronic heart, and lung disease and other chronic conditions.

Parents and family members of babies younger than 6 months of age and people who live with or care for anyone at high risk for complications from the flu, including health care workers, should also get the vaccine.