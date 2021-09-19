Military Plane Crashes in Lake Worth Neighborhood, 2 Pilots Injured

LAKE WORTH (KXAS) — Two pilots are injured and three homes are damaged after a military plane crashed in a Lake Worth neighborhood Sunday morning, officials say.

Lake Worth officials received a call at 10:53 a.m. about the downed plane in the 4000 blocks of Tejas and Dakota trails.

Both pilots had ejected and one was found in the powerlines with his parachute. The other pilot was found in a nearby neighborhood, Fort Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said.

One person is in critical condition and was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas. The second person was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to MedStar.

The plane came down in a neighborhood about one mile north of the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth, though it’s not clear where the plane is based.

Police did not disclose the mode of the jet that crashed, but said it was on a training mission.

The crash site is in a neighborhood designated by the military as being in an “accidental potential zone,” an area where an accident could occur because it is on approach or departure from the base, Manoushagian said.

Though three houses were damaged, the plane went down behind a home and no residents were injured.

Kaitlyn Deramus lives on Tejas Trail and told NBC 5 she saw two people eject from the plane and saw the plane crash. She said she ran to help her neighbors, one of whom was paralyzed, because she knew they’d need help getting out.

“I knew there are old ladies in that house that it happened at and I was banging on their door but they wouldn’t come out because they thought it was just a car, so I grabbed them out,” Deramus said. “The house behind that, I ran over to the next street and got that lady out of that house because she’s paralyzed and she needed to get out.”

Deramus was shaken, but relieved that the residents were not injured.

“I’m having anxiety, but all I wanted to do was save those old ladies because I’ve known them since I was really, really, little,” Deramus said. “They’re OK physically.”

Cara Campbell was driving on State Highway 199 when she said one pilot landed on the powerlines.

“While driving, I heard a loud explosion and debris was hitting the car,” Campbell said.

Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said the American Red Cross was on scene to help the residents whose homes were damaged.

“It’s very fortunate that it could have been a lot worse if it had been a direct contact into a residence,” Arthur said. “Fortunately that’s not the case.”

Utilities and other services to the roughly two to three block radius around the crash site will be impacted for a couple of days, he said.

Anyone who finds debris is asked not to touch it, and to call the Lake Worth police non-emergency number at 817-237-1224.

Tyler Carter contributed to this report.