Milwaukee foster mom adopts six sons after years of care

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) — A Milwaukee, Wisconsin house filled with love has now officially become a house filled with family.

After opening her heart and house to six boys years ago, Jessica Benzakein finally gets to call them “sons.”

In the Benzakein household, there’s a special type of chaos: constant laughs, shouting and play.

Most importantly, there’s love.

It’s been normal here since 2015 when Benzakein took in six boys, Carter, 14, Sidney, 13, Buddy, 8, Kendrich, 6, T.J., 4, and Will, 17.

The six were also welcome and embraced by Benzakein’s biological children Eli and Brenna.

“I need them. They keep me grounded still,” she explained.

