Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen benefiting Children’s Miracle Network July 25

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— If you aren’t opposed to eating ice cream and making a difference, you might want to make time for both Thursday.

For the fourth consecutive year, Texoma Community Credit Union will be participating in Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day July 25th. They’ll be matching donations for the Children’s Miracle Network through United Regional.

For every Dairy Queen Blizzard purchased, photographed and tagged on social media using the hashtag #TCCUMatch, the credit union will donate one or five dollars to CMN.

