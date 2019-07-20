Miraculous Moment: 8-year-old girl saves little brother from possible drowning

NEWCASTLE (KFDX/KJTL)—A terrifying moment turns into a miraculous ending as one Newcastle family’s daughter saves their little boy from drowning.

The family said it happened in an instant while putting bathing suits and floaties on.

Their 3-year-old boy slipped out the backdoor and climbed into their pool all alone.

Their youngest daughter Ava, a hero, was the first to discover her younger brother’s lifeless body pulling him out of the pool.

Attempting CPR with one hand, she began yelling for help.

That’s when mother Amber Hammond came outside and after seeing her boy performed CPR and ordered her children to call 911.

While CPR brought the boy back before medics arrived, they’re calling their daughter Ava her little brother’s rescuer.

“I’m extremely proud of her,” Amber Hammond said. “She’s only 8-years-old, and she did not hesitate. Not only did she not hesitate to grab him, but the first thing she did was drop to her knees and pray to God that He would help us and be there for us in getting through that. She is number one hero for sure because if it weren’t for her, I don’t think I could’ve gotten there fast enough for her.”

Amber Hammond also said apart from now double locking and alarming all doors in their home, it’s important to teach all kids not only how to use the phone and give their home address but how to perform CPR if it’s ever needed.

“I’m just absolutely thankful to have my kids in one place and just to have him,” Hammond said. “We adopted him whenever he was 2, and that was one of the biggest joys of our lives, but having that moment of not knowing if we were gonna get to have him another day was terrifying.”