Missing 6-Year-Old South Carolina girl found dead

SOUTH CAROLINA (WIS/NBC News) — The search for 6-year-old Faye Swetlik came to a tragic end Thursday.

South Carolina authorities confirmed they had found the girl’s body not far from where she was last seen outside of her Cayce, South Carolina home Monday afternoon.

Officers have launched a homicide investigation related to her death but did not share how she died.

Police also said the body of a deceased man was found in the same neighborhood and an investigation has started in that case. They did not directly relate the cases at this time.

