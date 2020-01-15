Missing teen’s body found in chimney of vacant house

OHIO (WNWO/NBC News) — The body of missing teen Harley Dilly was found Tuesday, nearly a month after he disappeared from his Port Clinton, Ohio home.

Dilly’s body was found in the chimney of a house just across the street from his home.

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office says he died as a result of compressive asphyxia, inside of a chimney that measured just 9 by 13 inches.

The home he was found in is owned by Jim Schmitz’s family, from the Cleveland area.

“Our entire family was just devistated at the news to hear what happened, and our first thoughts are to go out to his family and actually the whole Port Clinton area there because I know that was a quite an event going on for them there,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz said he made the trip to Port Clinton on Monday night as the search continued inside of the home. It has only been used as a weekend summer residence for about seven years now.

The area around the home had been searched several times leading up to the discovery of Harley, but with no signs of forced entry and a locked door, police say they never had a reason to go inside.

