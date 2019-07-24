Missing teens now suspects in killings of U.S. woman, her boyfriend and third person in Canada

Two missing teenagers are now considered suspects in the double murder of a U.S. woman, her Australian boyfriend, and a third suspicious death in British Columbia, police said Tuesday.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were spotted in Northern Saskatchewan after authorities found their vehicle and camper on fire about 30 miles south of Dease Lake on Friday, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

While investigating the fire, police found the body of an unidentified man a little over a mile from the car. Dease Lake is about 300 miles from where 23-year-old Australian Lucas Fowler and his 24-year-old American girlfriend Chynna Deese were found shot dead a week earlier.

“Kam and Bryer are no longer considered missing,” RCMP Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said. “The RCMP are now considering Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky as suspects in the Dease Lake suspicious death and the double homicide of Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese.”

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.Royal Canadian Mounted Police

The RCMP are now asking the public to reach out with any information regarding the two young men, who were last seen traveling in a gray 2011 Toyota Rav 4. Shoihet said that the public should consider McLeod and Schmegelsky as dangerous and to avoid contact with the men.

Police previously said that McLeod and Schmegelsky, both of Port Alberni, British Columbia, were traveling to Whitehorse in the Yukon to look for work and had not been in contact with their families for the past few days.

The bodies of Deese and Fowler were found just before 7:20 a.m. on July 15 on Alaska Highway 97 near Liard Hot Springs, a tourist attraction, police said. A blue Chevrolet van the couple was believed to have been traveling in was found at the scene.

Lucas Fowler and Chynna Deese in a photo released by Deese’s family.via WCNC

Deese’s brother, British, told NBC-affiliate station WCNC that the couple met while she was working at a hostel in Croatia. He called their relationship “the most perfect love story.”

Deese and Fowler were both experienced travelers and took precautions while visiting other countries, he told WCNC.

“For something like that to happen, it must have really been something because these are two people that have traveled around the world and were not, were not people to get caught off guard,” Deese’s brother said.