Missing Tennessee toddler’s mother arrested for making false report

TENNESSEE (WCYB/NBC News) — Authorities have arrested the mother of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell.

Megan “Maggie” Boswell was taken into custody Tuesday on a charge of making false reports.

Evelyn Boswell was reported missing to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services on February 18th.

Family members said they hadn’t seen Evelyn Boswell in around two months.

Boswell spoke with NBC affiliate WCYB earlier in the day on Tuesday, saying she trusted her mother, Angela Boswell, to watch Evelyn.

Angela Boswell and William McCloud were arrested last week in Wilkes County, North Carolina on charges of theft over $2,500.

Boswell claims she went to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday for a lie-detector test, but she says she was turned away because she is pregnant.

