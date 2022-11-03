WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was given 10 years probation for running over his wife’s father with her van in 2018 has had the probation revoked for additional arrests and charges.

Mister Williams, 27, was convicted for four of the charges today, November 3, 2022. He was charged with four counts of child endangerment last April after four of his young children tested positive for meth.

A warrant was issued for his arrest when he did not show up in court in September. He was arrested last month when police and SWAT officers were serving a search warrant at a home in connection to a search for a murder suspect.

He was granted a probated sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2020 for the van incident.

In addition to the child endangerment arrest, prosecutors also listed numerous offenses since he was placed on probation, including selling and possessing meth, using meth and marijuana numerous times and not holding a job.

Williams will now serve 4 years in prison for the van assault and 10 months state jail for the child endangerment.

His 13 arrests include charges of assault, aggravated assault, child endangerment and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.