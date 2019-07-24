Mobile pantry, along with health screenings, now up and running

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—If you or someone you know are, for one reason or another, in need of food and can’t get to the store or are short on funds, two Texoma organizations are working together to help lighten that burden.



“I’ve been to Tennessee. I’ve been to California and this and that, but I always come back here,” Wichita Falls resident William McClain said.

McClain is an experienced welder and is currently doing metal work jobs. With jobs only coming here and there however, McClain lives off a fixed income.

He lives in one of the Mill Street housing units and said when money is tight, he relies on whatever help he can get.



“I live off of food stamps and stuff like that,” McClain said.



Now, thanks to a new partnership between United Regional and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank, Wichitans like McClain will not have to worry as much as to where some of their food will come from.



“I came back to United Regional and gave the information to the senior leadership team and they ran with it and said: ‘Yes. We’re going to do this. We are going to put food on that food truck,'” United Regional Health Improvement Senior Director Michelle Nelson, RN said.



That was the response after a meeting Nelson attended at the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank. Staff there informed Nelson of a donated truck the food bank could put to use. And with United Regional paying for all the food, health screenings and staff salary, the mobile food pantry will now serve five different locations for a whole year.



“We’re really grateful for them, Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO Kara Nickens said. “Had they not stepped up, then we wouldn’t be out here today.”



“It’s a blessing,” McClain said. That blessing, for many like McClain, will be right outside their door.

If you’d like to donate, the food bank asks for monetary donations and ask donors to specify the donation go to the mobile pantry.

For mobile pantry times and locations, click here.