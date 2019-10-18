Mom builds Halloween display for terminally ill son

CALIFORNIA (KFDX/KJTL) — A California mother goes all out, building an elaborate Halloween display, all to bring joy to her terminally ill son.

Mother Shelly Jimenez said, “A lot of my props are creepy.”

Shelly Jimenez calls the display in front of her home in San Jose’s Willow Glen her evil Halloween carnival. But nothing about it is evil if you know why she built it.

Jimenez said, “this is my way of bringing happiness to Christopher and his life and to share it with others in the community.”

Shelly gave birth to twins in 1995, born prematurely at 26 weeks. Her son Christopher has been sick his entire life with brain damage, cerebral palsy and now lung disease. At the age of 24, is terminal.

Jimenez said “he could be fine one minute and then half an hour later we’re in the E.R., he’s in respiratory failure. You just never know.”

Christopher requires 24/7 care. The family is rarely able to leave their home. Not able to travel.

Jimenez said, “this is like an annual, our annual vacation where I go all out and we get to celebrate the whole month.”

Christopher is able to touch the props. Shelly made the display bright colors because Christopher is losing his sight.

Sister Kayla Jimenez said, “we don’t know how- really how much he can see, but he seems to really enjoy it. Just hearing the sounds and hearing other people laughing about it”

Mom: “it’s been fun huh? Christopher: Yeah.”

Neighbors who stopped by say they love how the display brings the neighborhood together, admiring the family’s strength.

Neighbor Molly Christensen said, “nothing is as scary and you can not believe a parent’s love for their child.”

Jimenez said, “I kind of have to think outside the box to bring joy and happiness to him.”

Despite the family’s long and hard journey, Shelly’s message is simple: Life is too fragile to not get into the spirit of what you can celebrate.

Jimenez said, “I just want everyone to feel loved and accepted and just spread kindness in this world.”