Mom needs help finding her 15-year-old daughter

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mom is appealing to the community to help her locate her 15-year-old daughter.
Tanya Whitaker said the last time she saw her daughter was around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and last spoke with her that same night after 8 p.m.
When she returned home Monday morning from work, her daughter Tannamarie was gone.
Whitaker filed a missing person report but WFPD has ruled this as a runaway case.
Whitaker said much of Tannamarie’s personal belongings are still at home including her electronics and a debit card.
“I just want you to come back, or just let me know that you’re still alive because I love [you],” Whitaker said.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Tannamarie, contact her mom here.