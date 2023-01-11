MONTAGUE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Montague County Emergency Management issued a water boil order for the City of Saint Jo.

According to an announcement on their Facebook page, “Due to a 4” water main break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Saint Jo public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption. Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.”

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

People may purchase bottled water in lieu of boiling or find water from another suitable source of water, according to the release.

