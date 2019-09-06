Montague Co. nonprofit helps abused, neglected children needs volunteers

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — A nonprofit in Bowie that really helps abused and neglected children is in need of volunteers and there’s an event coming up this weekend where you could learn much more in person.

Alongside Patsy’s House, CASA of Red River and A World For Children, they offer services such as forensic interviewing, counseling and parenting classes to aid one of our local counties that needs it most.

A house that builds better families, served by a family of organizations. The Montague County Child Welfare Board uses 506 Hulme St. for “Wrap Around Care.”

“Provide all of the necessary agencies and resources within Montague County that children in foster care need,” MCCWB Chairman Austin Wright said.

Without partnerships with other Texoma organizations, MCCWB officials said Montague County residents would be at a loss.

“The children go without the counseling they need, parents don’t get the services they need in order to get their children back in their care because it’s of the distance,” MCCWB board member, CASA outreach coordinator Lorra Lierly said.

Services including forensic interviewing offered by Wichita Falls-based Patsy’s House.

“Really walk alongside children as they do the investigation in the criminal side of trying to provide a case so that they can determine if child abuse happened and the prosecution of that,” Wright said.

Through grants and donations, the home has been renovated. However, they’re still in need of some items and people.

“Not only financially, just volunteers, volunteers volunteers volunteers,” Wright said.

Volunteers for a house, sitting inside a county where children need help.

“Montague County is like Wichita County, we have twice the state rate of confirmed victims of child abuse,” Lierly said.

“Those cases are severely underreported so people that are in positions to talk to those kids if they hear something, please let a law enforcement officer know,” 97th District Attorney Casey Polhemus said.

This house is where many kids do talk. In fact, it helps pave the way for change while serving as a base for organizations working to better Montague County families.

The Montague County Child Welfare Board is hosting an open house Sunday from noon—3 p.m. for people to come and better understand its place in their community.

Find all the details here.