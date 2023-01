MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Monday, January 16, 2023, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022.

During Monday’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St.

The remains will be taken to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further processing and to identify the deceased individual.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information has been released by MPD.